Showtime is coming to Dubbo this weekend and, as well as the fun of the fair, the event also represents one of the great community get-togethers in the Orana region.

With our agricultural shows very much part of our history, they are a great example of the way in which locals all pitch in together, three-decade Show Secretary Sue Hood told Dubbo Photo News.

As well as the usual show rides, animal exhibits, sample bags, and ring events, the Friday to Sunday, May 22–24 celebration of all things country, also has some one-off exhibits for 2026.

“NSW Railways have a display this year, it’s to do with level crossing safety, and it’s never been here before,” Sue revealed.

“In the cattle section, we’ve also got an exhibition of ‘Brafords’, which are the feature breed with a total of 61 coming from Queensland with a sale at the Show on the Friday, May 22,” she added.

This year’s fair also features some of the unique events that central west locals have come to expect from one of the great bush shows.

“We’ve got the harness racing TAB meeting on the Friday night, with the band ‘Furnace & the Fundamentals’ on stage at ‘Bawdy’s Bar’.

“The duo, ‘Zac and George’ are also performing on the Saturday; they’re an outfit that we’ve never had before,” Sue explained.

The highlight in the sky for all those kids (and kids-at-heart), is also on again this year, with support from one of our local institutions.

“Of course, we’ve also got the ‘Club Dubbo Fireworks’ on the Saturday night which everyone stays around for, and the event this year is titled the ‘Club Dubbo Annual Dubbo Show’.

“We’ll also have the sheep-shearing competitions, working dogs, and the usual variety of fair rides and animal exhibits; the kids love all those,” Sue enthused.

Secretary for 30 years and involved in the community celebration for nearly half a century, she believes the event holds a special place in our hearts and minds.

“I think it’s meeting people you know and seeing how locals can cook, paint, show their animals, and compete in horse events,” Sue said.

“We’ve had show-jumpers like Olympian, Vicki Roycroft, and plenty of others; it’s a genuine agricultural show and a lot of fun.”

The celebration also displays the strong sense of community in towns like Dubbo and surrounds, she believes.

“People who come are passionate about the Show, we have about 50 committee members, and, when they bring their families and friends, we end-up with about 500-600 volunteers over the weekend.

“So our committee and other volunteers then have to feed all the judges and stewards for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on each day, so it’s a lot of organisation and work!”

Dubbo Show’s appeal makes it one of the great draws for competitors and spectators from throughout the country, Sue revealed.

“We have sheep from South Australia, Victoria, and even Queensland, from where we also have cattle entered.

“We’re supposed to be the fifth largest show in the state, and when you think about some of the big city events, that makes us pretty special,” Sue said proudly.

Applications are also open for one of the traditional show events of the Show season that has undergone a transformation in recent years.

“We’re still taking entries for the ‘Young Woman Competition’ that used to be called the ‘Miss Showgirl’ event,” Sue said.

“Everything is ready to go, all we need now is the weather!”