October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and BreastScreen NSW’s mobile screening van will be visiting Yeoval and Wellington next month.

The mobile unit will be in Yeoval from Wednesday, October 7, to Thursday, October 8, and in Wellington from Monday, October 12, until Tuesday, October 20. The van will return to Wellington in November, staying from Tuesday, November 3, until Thursday, November 19.

The organisation provides free breast screening to all women over 40 to support the early detection of breast cancer. Ladies living in Yeoval, Wellington and surrounding areas are being encouraged to take advantage of the BreastScreen NSW mobile visits to these communities and arrange their free mammograms.

Deon Adamson, Manager, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she said.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Adamson says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Yeoval or Wellington makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Yeoval and Wellington means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority,” Deon said.

In Yeoval, the BreastScreen NSW van will be located at the Yeoval Community Hall, 25 Forbes Street. In Wellington, the van will be located at the Wellington Library Carpark, corner of Percy and Maughan Streets.

The mobile clinic visiting Yeoval and Wellington is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let BreastScreen NSW know when booking their appointment.

Appointments are free, take less than 20 minutes, and no doctor’s referral is needed.

Any woman with a family history of breast cancer should discuss their specific needs with their GP, and anyone with breast symptoms should contact their GP or health worker without delay.

To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.