The end of the financial year also heralded the conclusion of Burgun and Williams Optometrists’ “Go Pink Pledge” campaign, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Throughout June, the Burgun and Williams team embraced the Go Pink Pledge by encouraging conversations about breast cancer awareness and inviting the community to get involved.

The month of community engagement culminated in "Go Pink Day" on Tuesday, June 30, where staff dressed in pink and welcomed patients, families and community members to support a range of fundraising activities benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation and local fundraising stalwarts, the Dubbo Pink Angels.

The event was well supported, with visitors participating by wearing pink, making donations, purchasing pink-themed caps and enjoying a popular bake sale featuring homemade treats prepared by staff members and local supporter Amy Rutherford.

The practice was awash with pink as staff united behind the message, "Together we fight, together we win."

Some $3120 was raised over the month, with $1400 donated to the Pink Angels and remainder donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Breast cancer remains one of Australia's most significant health challenges. Current statistics show that one in seven women and one in 612 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, with an average of 56 Australians diagnosed every day.

Campaign organisers Joanne Johnston and Ruthanne Burton thanked Burgun and Williams Optometrists owners Tony Burgun and Josh Williams for supporting the event, and everyone who donated, baked, volunteered, wore pink and helped spread awareness throughout the campaign.

The generosity of patients, local businesses, families and the wider community made the fundraiser a tremendous success.

For Burgun and Williams Optometrists, Go Pink Day was far more than a fundraising event: it was an opportunity for the community to come together in support, hope and a shared commitment to a future free from breast cancer.