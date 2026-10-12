One of the highlights of Term 3 for Dubbo education was the official opening of the new $1.1 million science building at Burrabadine Christian Community School (BCCS).

The new building was formally opened by Senator Deborah O’Neill on Wednesday, August 26, who was visiting Dubbo for the National Bush Summit.

Senator O’Neill was joined at the opening by Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey MP, State Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders MP, Dubbo Regional Council representative, Cr Jennifer Cowley, BCCS Chair, Peter Volkofsky, and an excited student cohort keen to inspect their new state of the art facility with fully equipped workstations which will enable them to carry out experiments as they study.

Senator O’Neill said the federal government contributed $700,000 to the project, with the rest coming from the community.

“Every Australian across the country is investing in you because they believe in you,” she told the students.

“All of you are the greatest richness this country has,” she added.