Classic-era heavy motor vehicles, wouldn’t normally seem a naturally fit for delicate, hand-made quilts and covers, but that’s exactly what one unique show is offering in Dubbo next month.

Celebrating two decades, the Golden Oldies Truck, Tractor, Bus, and Quilt Show is back again at Dubbo Showground in early August and, for the first time, running over the whole weekend.

At a time when high interest rates, inflation, fuel prices, and the closure of the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria is buffeting local tourism and visitor numbers, this year’s event is also looking to be the biggest ever, co-organiser, Michael Langley from the local club revealed.

“It’s the 20th year for the club, with the shows we put on every two years, also up for their anniversary,” Michael said.

“At this stage, we’re looking at hopefully upwards of 500 vehicles taking part, which is more than previous years.”

Inclusion of the largest people-movers has played a large part in helping exhibitor numbers and interest for this year’s event, he revealed.

“That number would be a record, that’s because we’ve included buses this year, as there are no real shows for them elsewhere.

“We’re hoping to have 60–80 taking part with a few real classics, including a 1992 Deluxe Mini-Master, which is ours,” the local Langley Coaches Fleet Manager and Director revealed.

The sheer number of exhibits and the distance that many travel to attend, has also seen the extravaganza expand its opening hours into both the Saturday and Sunday, August 1–2.

“This year it’s a two-day show after this was requested by people who want to spend a whole weekend here for more than just a day.

“We’ve got so much on, that visitors often find it hard to get around the event and see every vehicle in just one day, so they can now make a full weekend of the event,” Michael explained.

While the current economic headwinds have certainly made attending more expensive, the loyalty of exhibitors and attendees has managed to keep the show on the road.

“We’ve got people coming from Melbourne and Brisbane and they come back every two years,” Michael revealed.

“But fuel prices have certainly knocked the Show a bit, it can take a big truck 500 litres to get here and, at $3 per litre for diesel, that’s not cheap.”

The Show, however, is not just about big rigs, with other attractions to keep fans happy for two days including the tractor pull, bus muster, and live entertainment.

“There’s plenty else on as well, including VRA (Volunteer Rescue Association) demonstrations, where they will be cutting up a few old cars.

“There’ll also be stationary engines, steam engines, and TAFE are bringing some mounted truck engines, which the apprentices work on,” Michael explained.

Visitors to the region also won’t have to battle for limited local accommodation or travelling take-away over the two days.

“We’ll have plenty of food outlets and a coffee cart with camping available on-site for many of our exhibitors and attendees,

“Many people also eat-out over the road at ‘The Buncha’, (the former Railway Junction Hotel), in Fitzroy Street,” Michael said.

The curiosity about this particular show for some observers is, however, why is it combined with a quilt show?

“I believe it was established more for the ladies of the husbands of the group, and we thought we could offer an event for both.

“The idea is, the blokes have got the trucks, and the ladies have got the quilts, so there’s something for everyone!”

Keeping the show as cost-effective as possible and accessible for everyone is another aim of the organising committee.

“It’s not dear, entry is only $15, with tickets available pre-booked through 123 Tix, or you can just pay on the day,” Michael said.

“Everyone is really looking forward to it, this is going to be our biggest and best one yet!”