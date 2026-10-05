A new owner has taken the reins at Orana Conveyancing, bringing a slate of new services into the firm that Dubbo residents and businesses have known and trusted with their asset purchases and leasing since 2009.

On July 1, 2026, Orana Conveyancing was acquired by Land Law Co, led by Principal Solicitor Tim Flynn. The merging of the conveyancing and legal firms has brought together two respected regional businesses and increased the types of services that can now be offered to clients in Dubbo and across regional NSW.

“Now we have additional capacity to offer other services across other areas of law to Orana Conveyancing clients and the Dubbo community,” Mr Flynn told Dubbo Photo News.

“Before we were just a conveyancing firm. Now we’re a law firm specialising in conveyancing but can also handle property, complex business transactions, commercial law, wills and estates, agribusiness, commercial and retail leasing, and more,” he added.

“It’s business as usual, but we can now do additional things.”

Orana Conveyancing remains in its established premises at Unit 6, 173 Darling St, a prime spot overlooking Victoria Park and the council chambers.

Mr Flynn said clients may be pleasantly surprised at the costs of using Orana Conveyancing’s expanded services.

“Wherever possible, we operate on a fixed fee offering to give clients certainty and provide competitive prices. We have adjusted our fees slightly, including for a couple of new government-required compliance things that require more work, such as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism checks.”

Recent reports of sophisticated scams involving property settlements have been concerning, Mr Flynn said, but Orana Conveyancing has strict processes in place to protect clients.

“Unfortunately it’s very common in our industry but we have pretty extensive procedures in place to make sure that we verify bank account details and check correspondence and those sorts of things, and we always encourage our clients to never take details or changes from emails,” he said.

Mr Flynn said Orana Conveyancing is able to guide clients on buying the right asset and making sure their risk is protected.

“We can certainly help people with that.”

For the long term, Mr Flynn would like Orana Conveyancing to remain Dubbo’s number one conveyancing business, and with its link to Land Law Co’s resources in Mudgee, that it would grow to become the premier conveyancing business in NSW.

“With the wonders of modern technology, we can service people based anywhere online and over the phone,” he said.

Jenny Woodman, who founded the firm in 2009 with former partner Chris Kelly, continues on with the business and said she is looking forward to the changes Tim Flynn will introduce.

“I’m pretty excited to see what Tim’s going to introduce with all this technology,” she said, indicating that it was a priority to keep abreast of compliance and regulatory changes and helping clients manage risk.

“People used to come in with bank cheques or whatever. It's all done online now, so it's all you're reliant on funds being electronically transferred,” Ms Woodman added.

“So, in this current environment where sometimes that's not secure, it's probably I imagine another thing that clients are thinking about with their risk and how they manage their business etc,” she added.

One service the team prides itself on is its ability to see people quickly, something other businesses are not often able to accommodate.

“We used to always make ourselves available, and that hasn't changed since Tim took over,” Jenny explained.

Positive customer experiences are very important to the business, and the team is determined that this will continue as Orana Conveyancing grows and develops.

“Customer experience is so important to us,” Mr Flynn said.

“User experience and customer engagement is paramount. Without a positive client experience, you've got nothing really,” he concluded.