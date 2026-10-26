A gun crackdown triggered by the Bondi terror attack is imminent, with owners set to turn in excess firearms in one state.

NSW police stations in Sutherland, Penrith, Narellan, Grafton, Griffith and Dubbo will accept surrendered guns from November 2, with a further 34 stations ready to receive excess firearms from December 1.

The number of firearms allowed per person will be restricted to four while primary producers and sporting shooters will be allowed a maximum of 10.

The buyback will compensate people for firearms they can no longer legally own.

NSW was the first – and only – state to sign up to the federal government's beleaguered buyback, the largest scheme since a Howard-era program followed the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the scheme was about reducing firearms in circulation and ensuring weapons no longer permitted are safely removed and eventually destroyed.

"After 15 innocent people were killed at Bondi, we had to act and we did," she said on Monday.

"Fewer guns in the community means a safer community. It means fewer guns at risk to fall into the wrong hands."

About one in 33 people hold a gun licence in the most populous state, with more than one million individual firearms legally registered – the most in Australia.

Some 18 per cent of licence holders will be eligible to participate in the scheme and up to 274,000 firearms could be returned in NSW.

Grants of up to $25,000 will be available for eligible businesses and dealers, with one-off licence fee relief of $500 per gun dealer.

Gun shop owners and shooting groups have slammed the rollout for putting them out of business.

The NSW Firearms Registry, which received a $43 million shot in the arm to tighten intelligence gaps, will contact eligible licence holders starting on Monday.

Tough national gun control laws were ushered in after the 2025 Bondi attack where a father-and-son duo killed 15 people.

Sajid Akram, the father who was killed by police, legally owned six guns at the time of the mass shooting.

National cabinet agreed to strengthen firearm restrictions across Australia following the Bondi attack, where 15 people were killed after two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah festival.

But the scheme has faced opposition from some jurisdictions, with conservative governments in the NT, Tasmania and Queensland declining to sign up, with the ACT the second jurisdiction to join.

The scheme is set to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, with cost to be shared equally by the state and federal governments.