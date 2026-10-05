Dubbo’s much-loved Can Assist Open Garden Day is returning in Spring this year, with four beautiful gardens opening their gates to the community on Sunday, October 18.

Originally planned for Autumn, the annual fundraiser has been moved to Spring following a dry start to the year and concerns that the gardens would not be at their best. However, rain and a mild Winter have ensured the Gardens will be showcasing their Spring beauty.

From 9.30am to 3.30pm, visitors will have the opportunity to explore four distinct gardens in and around Dubbo, each offering its own unique style, design and inspiration. The day will also feature guest speakers, musical entertainment and a raffle, with the raffle drawn towards the end of the event.

Now a major annual fundraiser for Can Assist Dubbo, Spring Open Garden Day plays an important role in helping the local branch support people undergoing cancer treatment across the region. Can Assist Dubbo was established in 2002 and services a vast area stretching from Bourke, Cobar and Coonamble to Gilgandra, Lightning Ridge, Trangie, Nyngan, Walgett, Warren and Wellington, as well as communities in between. All money raised by the Dubbo branch stays in the local region, helping cancer patients with expenses including medical costs, pharmacy bills, accommodation and other associated expenses. The branch has helped more than 1000 local people facing cancer, working to reduce the inequities that distance can create for rural and regional patients requiring cancer care.

Can Assist volunteers share that Garden Day was a significant undertaking but always a rewarding community event.

“It is a massive undertaking to organise our annual Garden Day each year. It is our major fundraising event, and it is a wonderful occasion,” Executive member Mike Blake said.

“This year we have four gardens on display – each with their own unique design. It will be a wonderful day out.”

Tickets are $25 per person and provide access to all four gardens. Tickets for the event and the full program for the day, including the location of the four gardens, are available ahead of the event through 123Tix, or can be purchased on the day at any of the garden gates, with cash and card payments accepted.

Closer to the time, Dubbo Photo News will also feature information about the event in our Community Diary.

The community is encouraged to come along to the Can Assist Open Garden Day, enjoy a spring day exploring some of Dubbo’s beautiful gardens, and most importantly, help Can Assist continue its vital support for local families affected by cancer.