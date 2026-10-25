Three team members from a local car dealership have proven regional talent can compete with the best in the country, participating in a recent national competency event in Sydney.

Parts Specialist Seiji Goto, Finance and Insurance Manager Skye Peters, and Used Vehicle Consultant Matt Cross represented Dubbo at Toyota Australia's prestigious National Skills Learning and Development Program Regional Finals, competing against leading Toyota professionals from across Australia.

"Watching Seiji, Skye and Matt represent our dealership reinforced something we've always believed: regional people can achieve extraordinary things when they're given the opportunity to grow,” local General Sales Manager Justin Sultana said.

Each finalist, he added, brought an impressive record of achievement to the competition, with Seiji representing the local dealership in parts sales, marking his third consecutive appearance at the Regional Finals. He was also recently nominated for the Outstanding Employee category in the 2026 Dubbo Rhino Awards.

Skye competed in finance and insurance, continuing a career that has already attracted national recognition after being named Toyota Finance Australia Business Manager of the Year 2025.

Matt returned to the Regional Finals in Used Vehicles (Toyota Certified Pre-Owned) for the second consecutive year, and was recently recognised with Dubbo City Toyota's Tommy Toyota Award for his contribution to customers and colleagues.

"There are incredible opportunities available in Dubbo, and regional businesses can provide career pathways that rival anything available in major cities," Justin concluded.