A major milestone is being celebrated in the Dubbo arts community this year, with Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport marking 21 years of inspiring locals through the elegance and discipline of ballroom dancing.

Family-owned and operated, the studio is led by mother-daughter team Kim Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly, whose shared passion has built a respected and enduring legacy in regional dance.

Over the past two decades, Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport has become a cornerstone of the local dance scene. Kim and Cassandra remain the only fully accredited DanceSport Australia teachers in the region, ensuring their students receive the highest standard of training.

Their commitment to excellence has delivered impressive results, with the studio producing numerous Australian champions across a range of DanceSport disciplines.

In recognition of their achievements and contribution to the arts, the studio was honoured with an official mention in the NSW Parliament on June 20, 2024, by Member for Dubbo Electorate, Dugald Saunders MP – a rare and prestigious acknowledgement.

Beyond competitive success, the studio has played a meaningful role in the lives of many in the community. Thousands of couples have taken to the floor for their wedding day under the guidance of Kim and Cassandra, while students of all ages from young children to dancers in their 80s have found confidence, connection, and joy through dance.

While most patrons are local to Dubbo, the studio regularly welcomes students travelling from surrounding areas including Wellington and Narromine. Some have journeyed even further in the past, from towns such as Orange, Warren, Parkes, Forbes and Coonabarabran – with one dedicated student currently travelling an hour each week for lessons.

Ballroom dancing offers a wide range of benefits, from improving physical fitness, coordination and posture to enhancing mental wellbeing and social connection. It remains a timeless and enjoyable way to stay active while learning a valuable skill.

Reflecting on their journey, Kim and Cassandra expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“We feel so fortunate, lucky and blessed to do what we love together every day,” the mum and daughter team said.

“Being able to share dance with our community for 21 years is something we truly cherish,” Kim and Cassandra proudly proclaimed.