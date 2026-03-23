Australian author Fiona Lowe — whose latest novel 'The Drowning' is in the style of Liane Moriarty and Sally Hepworth’s personal tales of real-life challenges, secrets, and betrayals — is “in-conversation” at Dubbo Library on Tuesday, March 24, from 4.30pm.

Lowe has published dozens of books and is well known for her emotionally-rich works that explore family, relationships, and life in small-town settings featuring warm, relatable characters facing real-life dilemmas, Macquarie Regional Library Manager Kathryn McAlister revealed.

“Fiona Lowe’s books are popular with our members, and we are sure people will enjoy listening to her talk about her latest novel,” Ms McAlister said.

“We have a number of author talks coming up throughout the year and these events are always a great way to learn about the author’s writing process and the story behind the story,” she added.

Lowe’s books will also be available to purchase at the event courtesy of The Book Connection. Bookings are essential, go to: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au/events or call Dubbo Library on 6804 4510.