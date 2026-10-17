At just 11 years old, Chance North is proving that you don’t have to be an adult to make a big difference.

For the past three years, Chance has been fundraising to support families in his local community, driven by a simple belief that no family or child should feel forgotten especially at Christmas – particularly when times are tough.

Now, he has set himself his biggest challenge yet: raising $6000 to create and donate 60 Christmas hampers to Dubbo families doing it tough by December 13.

Chance first began fundraising when he was just eight, and last year put together Christmas hampers for local families. Seeing the happiness the hampers brought was a powerful reminder to Chance of just how much a small act of kindness can mean.

“It made me want to do even more this year,” Chance said.

His mum, Kelly North, said Chance’s fundraising efforts had kept the family busy over the years, but his motivation has always remained the same – helping others.

Chance knows Christmas isn’t always a time of celebration for every family. For those facing financial pressures, the festive season can bring added stress and worry. His hope is that the 60 hampers will provide more than just practical support, helping families feel cared for and reminding them that their community is behind them.

“I’m only 11, but I’ve learnt that you don’t have to be grown up to make a difference,” Chance said.

Reaching his $6000 target will take plenty of community support. Any donation – big or small – will all help Chance get closer to his goal and, ultimately, put a Christmas hamper into the hands of a family who needs one.

Chance’s fundraising campaign, Chance North’s Fundraising Campaign, can be followed on Facebook, with donations accepted through his GoFundMe page, Chance’s 60 Hampers of Hope.

With plenty of determination, a generous heart and an ambitious goal, Chance is hoping Dubbo will once again get behind his Christmas mission and help turn 60 hampers into 60 moments of hope and joy.