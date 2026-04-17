Earlier this week, a charity motorcycle ride set off from the Melbourne Cricket Ground destined for another iconic sporting venue, The Gabba, in Brisbane to raise awareness and funds for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome – and they’ll be stopping in Dubbo along the way.

Supporting the work of the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation Australia, “Phelan Like A Ride” is a moving show of solidarity for families living with a rare genetic condition that deserves greater public understanding, stronger support, and more visibility.

“Every kilometre ridden is a conversation started,” organisers said ahead of the ride, which left Melbourne on Sunday, April 12.

“Every town visited is a chance to share a story, spark awareness, and encourage Australians to get behind families affected by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome,” they added.

The foundation supports families, promotes awareness, and helps improve the lives of those affected by the rare genetic Phelan-McDermid disorder. Involving chromosome 22, the condition affects how a person’s brain develops and functions, and body functions. Those born with the condition may have intellectual and physical disabilities requiring long-term care and support.

The ride will pass though many communities along the way, including Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton, Albury-Wodonga, Wagga Wagga, Cowra, Parkes, Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Moree, and Toowoomba, before arriving in Brisbane on April 24. The ride will pass through Dubbo on Monday, April 20.

One of the bikes participating in the ride – a Honda nx500 donated by Chris Watson Motorcycles in Cessnock and valued at $11,347 – will be raffled at $100 per ticket, with just 500 tickets available via the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at https://form.jotform.com/260982742346060.

Dubbo Photo News aims to catch up with the riders as they pass through town and feature some photos in a future issue.