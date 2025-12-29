It was Merry Grinchmas in Trangie last week as the Christmas Grinch visited the elderly residents of the local aged care facility, Kurrajong Court.

Underneath the green garb was Trangie Caravan Park proprietor, Clarissa Gartside, well known locally for donning elaborate costumes at different times of the year and spreading much joy.

Accompanied by daughter Alex, looking super-cool as "Ms Claus", they stopped for a snap with local nurse Sue Dolton and some of the Kurrajong Court residents.

Kudos to the Gartside family for once again dressing up, showing up and bringing a lot of joy to the local community.