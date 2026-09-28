Calling all budding primary school artists…

State Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders MP, says Santa needs a new sleigh, and he would like the region’s young artists to design one!

The winning sleigh design will be featured on the Dubbo MP’s Christmas card this year, which will be sent to thousands of households across the electorate.

Primary school students across the region are invited to put on their thinking caps, pick up their pens and pencils, and start designing “Santa’s New Sleigh.”

Mr Saunders encourages students to let their imaginations run wild and create their own unique vision of Santa’s ultimate new sleigh.

“Could Santa’s new sleigh be a flying tractor, a rocket, a monster truck or even a hot-air balloon?” Mr Saunders asked.

“Perhaps it could have rainbow lights, a snack station for the reindeer or even a few other surprises to make sure Santa gets around the electorate on Christmas Eve!” he added.

“I want to see just how creative, colourful and Christmassy the kids of the Dubbo electorate can be.”

Entries are open to all primary school students who reside in the Dubbo electorate, which includes the Narromine Shire, Dubbo, Wellington, Gulgong and Mudgee regions.

Entries must be A4 in size and not folded, with absolutely NO cotton, glitter or anything stuck to the page. The artist’s name, age and school should be clearly marked on the back of each entry.

The winning entry will receive a $200 gift voucher to the store of the student’s choice, while second place will receive a $100 gift voucher, and third place a $50 voucher.

Entries close on October 30, 2026 at 5pm, and can be sent via post to Dugald Saunders MP, PO Box 1327, Dubbo NSW 2830, or dropped into the electorate office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo.