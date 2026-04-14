There’s nothing quite like good old-fashioned Aussie rock anthems from the 1970s and 1980s to get your pulse racing!

Locals were invited to experience just that in an unforgettable night of nostalgia, power, and pure dinkum spirit as “Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia” arrives at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC).

Winner of the FringeWorld 2024 Best in Music Award and the 2024 House of Oz Purse Prize, this show, as part of this year’s Feed Your Soul season, has earned standing ovations and five-star acclaim across the country.

Featuring powerhouse vocalist Michelle Pearson and a sensational five-piece band, 'Down Under' brings to life the songs that defined generations, sparked social change, and shaped the soundtrack of the nation.

Audiences during the tour relive classic numbers from Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Paul Kelly, The Divinyls, AC/DC, Tina Arena, The Whitlams, and more, Dubbo’s Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator Tiffany Rowland said.

“Feed Your Soul is all about programming that moves people — emotionally, culturally, and collectively — and ‘Down Under’ does exactly that; it’s a celebration of who we are, told through the music that shaped our nation,” Ms Rowland said.

“Michelle Pearson’s voice is extraordinary, and the band is phenomenal, but what makes this show special is the storytelling: it connects iconic songs to the moments that changed Australia,” she added.

Fresh from taking Australia and Edinburgh by storm, this award-winning celebration of iconic Australian music had one electrifying performance at DRTCC on Saturday evening, April 11.