Among the most pressing matters in local government last week: an intriguing reference to “a Code of Conduct Matter” (the last item among the minutes of the most recent Council meet), as the mayor goes down in flames (figuratively) supporting our frequent flyers by opposing fee hikes for the new airport carpark.

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What was the “matter to be discussed…”?

A rather opaque summary ran as the last item among “Confidential” in last week’s Council shindig, it read:

“CODE OF CONDUCT MATTER: Council determined to defer the matter until the November Ordinary Council meeting with the matter to be discussed at a workshop with the determining Councillors and appropriate external professional advice sought.

“The subject of the matter has been strongly encouraged to participate in alternative means including training or mentoring. All documents and considerations will remain confidential.”

Trying to read the tea-leaves, one can presume that a complaint regarding alleged improper, illegal, or unethical behaviour, has been raised, with the matter subsequently being referred by the GM to the Office of Local Government for investigation.

Anyone who has ever worked in local government knows that Code of Conduct complaints can basically be made against any councillor for any number of very serious, mildly worrying, or relatively minor complaints and allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct.

Taking the precautionary principle – that is, basically, it’s better to err on the side of caution – most Council GMs or CEOs immediately forward these complaints to the Office of Local Government.

Expensive law firms are then retained to investigate the complaint by lawyers, who then report on the matter.

However, so many of these complaints eventually peter out in a welter of paperwork. Unfortunately, the cost of this unwieldy system is ultimately carried by the subject council.

So prone to abuse, inefficiency, and wasteful reportage is the current Code of Conduct system, that the Labor State Government, not exactly known for a commitment to far-reaching and revolutionary reform, are trying to do something about it.

Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig is overhauling the state's Local Government Code of Conduct framework after describing the current system as "broken" and too-easily weaponised for political purposes, rather than for genuine concerns over misconduct of elected councillors and mayors.

The system has not been seriously looked at since 1993 when the current Local Government Act was passed.

“Serious complaints” can include for:

• Breaches of pecuniary (financial) interest provisions.

• Failures to disclose or manage reportable political donation conflicts.

• Breaches relating to maintaining the integrity of the code.

Sanctions can include council formally censuring a councillor for misconduct under section 440G of the Local Government Act or taking “other recommended remedial actions”.

“Serious or systemic misconduct can be referred to the Deputy Secretary of the Office of Local Government or escalated to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) for stronger disciplinary action, such as suspension or disqualification from office,” a summary of the Code states.

Critics say, however, that in reality, tens of millions of dollars are wasted every year, effectively going through the motions of complaints that, strictly speaking, are within the scope of the Code, but for which no reasonable person, would find the councillor guilty of any serious offence.

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Flying high, as parking meter ticks away on the ground…

Good socialist though he is at heart, Labor Mayor Josh Black was the only councillor to oppose increased parking fees for the partly-constructed new carpark at Dubbo Airport.

With vehicles often left unattended for days on end at the aerodrome as travellers carry out important business, social, and tourist activities elsewhere, and some workers FIFO-in and out from locally based projects, councillors voted on a new series of charges for cars left for long periods at the facility.

“I was the only councillor who voted against it, 10-1 was the vote,” Cr Black told Dubbo Photo News.

“I went down in flames, and now it’s got 28 days or whatever for ratepayers to comment in the plan,” he added.

Known as Option Two the: “tiered parking model across the Airport precinct, providing customers with a range of parking products based on location, amenity and duration of stay,” is now to go out for public exhibition for 28 days.

“The model will retain two-day free parking in the general parking area, while introducing further graduated pricing across General, Solar Covered and Secure parking,” the Council minutes said.

Council is upgrading the carpark to add 132 new undercover parking spaces, a solar shade canopy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

“The current fees, after two days, days are $10 a day for airport parking, with the fees going up to $30 a day for ‘secure parking’, and $20 a day under the solar panels,” the mayor stated.

“I think we should have stayed at the original pricing.”

An argument for the increased fees is to address the operating deficit at the airport, with Cr Black, however, stating that he could not see the argument for the higher parking fees.

“It’s basically revenue-raising, that was my argument,” Cr Black said.

“In the end, we make it too dear to fly, people will stop using the airport, and how does that help us?” he asked.

The proposal will now go the ratepayers, whoever may be interested, with a final report to be brought back to Council to determine whether to formally adopt and implement the proposed arrangements, the Council minutes concluded.