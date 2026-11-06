Everyone loves a good garage sale! With this in mind, Dubbo Regional Council’s “Garage Sale Trail” is back in November with Council urging locals to get in on the action with two big weekends of garage sales on Saturday and Sunday, November 7–8 and 14–15.

This annual sustainability event aims to reduce the volume of usable items ending up as waste while also providing a fun and social way for residents to make or save money, Dubbo Mayor Josh Black believes.

“These weekends are a great way for us in Dubbo, Wellington, and the villages to come together, declutter, raise money and keep a whole heap of good stuff away from landfill,” Cr Black said.

“With cost-of-living prices forcing everyone to make things tighter, this is a great opportunity to find a pre-loved item and save yourself some money, or if you have quality items you don’t need any more, make a little money rather than throwing it in the bin,” he added.

Registration is free for residents in the Dubbo Region Local Government Area, and open to households, schools and community groups. Registered households taking part receive free advice, tools and promotional materials to help assist them with their garage sale.

Council encourages residents to get together with their friends and neighbours to host a sale or join in with a school group to fundraise.

Council has a number of programs in place already to assist residents in diverting items from landfill including a textile recycling program, polystyrene recycling program, Community Recycling Centres and the green-lid FOGO service.

Save the date and sign up to host your own Garage Sale during the event, on either weekend, or go to: www.garagesaletrail.com.au/dubboregion for more info.

Other regional councils may also be participating, so make sure you find out whether your local council is involved.