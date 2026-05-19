Local cancer non-profit Can Assist Dubbo drew its Mother’s Day raffle at the Western Cancer Centre on Wednesday, May 6.

It was a big affair with branch members joining Health Service staff for the draw.

In reflecting on the importance of the support work Can Assist provides, the president of the Dubbo branch, David Walker, said the organisation really is there for everyone.

“The Dubbo Branch of Can Assist is dedicated to supporting anyone in our community affected by cancer,” he said.

“We well understand that following a cancer diagnosis, people often have to stop working and earning, and families can have a real struggle with all the associated costs of their treatment,” he added.

Behind every non-profit like Can Assist is a team of determined volunteers keen to raise funds to support their important work in the community, he said.

“Our volunteers work hard to raise the money to help. All the money we raise stays local so we can help with direct financial support when people need it most,” David explained.

David offered a heart-felt thank you from Can Assist to everyone who supported their fundraising.

“Thank you to the Dubbo and wider western NSW community for the wonderful support for our Mothers’ Day Raffle – it enables us to continue our work to help people from right across the region,” he concluded.

If you would like to find out more about the work of Can Assist Dubbo Branch, become a volunteer or make a donation, you can reach out to the group via their website at https://canassist.org.au/branches/dubbo/.