Narromine resident Dorothy “Dot” Tonkin joined a very special club on July 1 when she officially became a centenarian.

Celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Narromine USMC, Dot received many gifts from loved ones and congratulatory letters and cards from dignitaries which were read out by Narromine Shire mayor, Cr Ewen Jones.

Among the treasured messages included birthday cards from British monarch King Charles III, Australian Governor-General Her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, and the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

Family and guests travelled from afar for the occasion, including Melbourne, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Port Macquarie, and closer to home, Gilgandra and Narromine.

Born in Yeoval on July 1, 1926, Dot moved to Narromine in 1952 with her husband Ray Tonkin and lived in Dandaloo Street her entire life, daughter-in-law Louise Tonkin (Rodney’s wife) told Dubbo Photo News.

Dot is the mother of six children – Kay, Barry (deceased), Rodney, Raymond (deceased), Leslie (known as Duck), and Stephen (known as Herb) – as well as 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Congratulations and happy centenary, Dot, from the staff and readers of Dubbo Photo News.