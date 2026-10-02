Western Plains Trefoil Guild celebrated its 19th birthday at Club Dubbo recently.

Laura Forrest arranged the booking, while Margaret Grasnick made the celebratory birthday cake which was cut by Robina Norris.

Robina travels from Coonabarabran each month for our meetings.

Three of the members ordered the special Nepalese Chicken Curry, which Club Dubbo donates the cost to the the Nepal flood disaster appeal.

All members received a card tea pot with a surprise in side, a happy birthday place card and crochet butterfly, and mall posies of lavender from Dorothy Olencewicz.