Dubbo 1976...

Some 20,149 people called Dubbo home, according to the 1976 official census. Ken Marshall was the mayor and Eddie Meek was deputy mayor. Taronga Western Plains Zoo was under construction, opening in 1977. ACDC played the Dubbo Civic Centre. The Reels formed and Dubbo High Year 12 graduates stepped out into life beyond school.

Fifty years later, it's October 10, 2026, the 1976 Dubbo High Year 12 students gathered once again to celebrate with a long weekend of fun, the funny, and memories galore, with some of their teachers attending as well.