A generous $20,000 donation from Help A Mate will help Country Hope Dubbo provide vital support to local families caring for a child diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening illness.

The donation was raised through Help A Mate’s Sip, Graze and Give event, held at The Castlereagh hotel on September 12, bringing the community together to make a meaningful difference to families facing some of life’s most challenging circumstances.

Country Hope Dubbo volunteers Mandy Kelly and Erin Driscoll, together with Family Liaison Officer Donna Falconer, were delighted to receive the generous contribution, which will help ease the financial and emotional pressures families experience when a child becomes seriously ill.

“Having a child diagnosed with cancer or a life-threatening illness can turn a family’s world upside down,” Donna said.

“Alongside the emotional challenges, families often face significant financial pressures as they navigate treatment, hospital visits and time away from home.

“Donations like this $20,000 contribution make a real difference.

“They help us provide practical and emotional support to families when they need it most, and we are incredibly grateful to Help A Mate and everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

Country Hope supports country families with a child diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening illness, helping families navigate the challenges that come with a diagnosis.

Funds will support our families locally generosity has a direct and meaningful impact close to home. In the last 12 months they have supported 30 families from Dubbo and the region.

Country Hope Dubbo extends its heartfelt thanks to Help A Mate, the organisers of the Sip, Graze and Give event, and everyone who attended, donated, and helped make this wonderful $20,000 contribution possible.

This generous donation is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together to support families who need it most.

Together, we can give relief when it matters most.