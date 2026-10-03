The Rotary Club of Dubbo gathered at the old bowling club, The Greens, Wingewarra St, to celebrate their 90th anniversary in September and what nine decades of volunteering has contributed to the community of Dubbo.

The club was first chartered (sponsored to start up) in 1936, can you believe it? That's a long time for a community service group to exist and it's great to see the club continuing to thrive.

Gathered in a large circle, several attendees shared their experiences volunteering for the Rotary Club of Dubbo over the years. It included reflections from trips taken overseas supporting Rotary causes and visiting sister clubs in different countries (Sally and Don). One of the oldest members present was Maureen, 90, who together with her late husband Richie gave many decades of service to the club.

Dubbo Photo News was pleased to attend the event. Enjoy our photos.