Hundreds of people in colourful running gear turned out to Dubbo parkrun on Saturday, March 28, in memory of much-loved local, Raisa Kolesnikova, who passed away a week earlier. Among them, Raisa's husband Adam Carter and two of their children, Tamara and Lara.

The 67-year-old inspirational athlete and 2025 Dubbo Sportsperson of the Year, who famously completed the six major World Marathons – Berlin, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Tokyo and London – will be laid to rest at 10am today at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Dubbo.

Rest in peace, Raisa.