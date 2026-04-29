Dazzling in pink and instantly recognisable, the Pink Angels are a remarkable group formed to support local breast cancer patients in Dubbo and across Western NSW, and in 2026, they proudly mark their 15th year.

Dubbo Photo News was delighted to join the Pink Angels at a special morning tea on Thursday, April 9 at the Western Cancer Centre.

Pink Angels’ president Sue Gavenlock and founder Donna Falconer delivered heartfelt speeches, reflecting on how it all began, the special work of the Pink Angels, and sharing cherished memories preserved in the scrapbooks kept over the years.

In May 2009, at just 44 years of age, Donna Falconer was diagnosed with breast cancer. In the months that followed she underwent surgery as well as extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Throughout this time, her family, friends, colleagues, and wider community rallied around her, offering encouragement, love, and emotional support.

Despite this, Donna recognised a gap in practical assistance for those going through similar experiences. During her treatment, she met many other women facing the same challenges, highlighting a clear need for more hands-on, practical support for breast cancer patients, particularly in regional NSW.

Motivated by this, Donna began developing a plan to provide care and assistance in her community, which eventually became a reality through collaboration and discussions with local breast care nurses.

In April 2011, the not-for-profit charity Pink Angels was launched by Donna alongside founding members Sue Gavenlock, Anne Beggs, Emma Howchin, Jenet Stewart and Jacqui Pope.

Through consistent hard work, fundraising and strong community support, the group has grown to 53 volunteers that have provided assistance to over 1300 patients and their families over the 15 years.

Each year, Pink Angels will provide care, help and support to over 100 breast cancer patients in the Dubbo and outer regions throughout their treatment and recovery. Practical assistance includes fuel and grocery vouchers, medical expenses, accommodation, housekeeping, yard maintenance, meals and travel costs.

The Pink Angels have also donated medical equipment and supplies such as lymphoedema sleeves, as well contributing to the new CWA Guesthouse at Macquarie Home Stay and providing a monthly meal to patients staying at the Home Stay.

One hundred per cent of funds raised by Dubbo’s Pink Angels, including donations received, are directly used to support breast cancer patients in local communities. You can read more about their work at https://pinkangels.org.au/.

Here’s to the next 15 years and beyond!