A popular production about a small community supporting strangers during an international crisis has been loved by local audiences, with performances at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre wrapping up.

“Come From Away” is based on a true story involving an isolated community in Newfoundland, Canada, that played host to 7000 people from 38 planes forced to land there when American airspace was closed following the terror attack of September 11, 2001, according to DRTCC's Performing Arts and Venue Coordinator, Tiffany Rowland.

“This performance is all about the community supporting others,” Tiffany said, as she encouraged local audiences to similarly support local Dubbo stage talent.

“The performers have volunteered their time to bring the production to life for our community,” she added.

While Dubbo Theatre Company’s 2024 performance of “Guys and Dolls” had a cast of more than 50, this year’s show has been a much more intimate offering with an ensemble cast of 12 that worked hard for the past 12 months on the production, director Jamie Foster revealed.

“(Come From Away) was also only released for amateur companies in May 2024, and there is always a desire within the Dubbo Theatre Company to try new material,” Jamie said.

“Dubbo Theatre Company work with the team at DRTCC as we bring our productions to the stage; I thank them for their professionalism and diligence in helping us put on the best production possible,” he added.

The cast included Dannielle Foster, Sarah Drake, Greg Markwick, James Eddy (who plays seven named characters), Elissa Burden, Courtney McAnespie, Luke Doyle, Mark Barnes, Alison Jones, Anna Parker, John Gibson and Jamie Foster, as well as a live band of local musicians.

Dubbo Theatre Company were meant to perform the show in July last year, however following a fatality at the theatre they decided to delay the production until now. The final performance was staged at the start of May.