A new era for performing arts in the Central West officially began this year as Nova Performing Arts launched its highly anticipated 2026 season with a spectacular, sold-out showcase in Dubbo.

Formerly known as Orana Dance Centre, the newly rebranded studio marked the occasion with an unforgettable evening of talent, passion and community spirit. Families, friends and supporters filled the theatre, creating an electric atmosphere as students confidently took to the stage beneath the bright lights.

From high-energy group routines to touching solo performances, dancers demonstrated months of dedication and hard work, embracing the thrill of performing live. The vibrant production reflected the strong sense of creativity, professionalism and inclusivity that Nova Performing Arts is becoming known for.

The celebrations also included the first-ever curtain call performance from Nova Youth Theatre – a brand-new musical theatre and drama program already making waves across the region.

Directed by assistant principal Gabby Judd, the program showcased an impressive range of acting, singing and stagecraft, with audiences praising the students’ confidence and professionalism.

The Youth Theatre has already staged its debut showcase, with rehearsals now underway for a full-scale production of High School Musical 2 later this year. The program has been described as one of a kind within the region, offering young performers unique opportunities to develop skills both on and off the stage.

Nova Performing Arts’ principal and owner, Zoey Williams, said the launch and opening of the studio’s brand-new Dubbo facility had been years in the making.

“We wanted to create something modern, exciting and community focused, while still keeping the supportive family atmosphere we’ve always been known for,” Ms Williams said. Zoey began dancing in Dubbo at just six years old, training in ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary,

hip hop and national character. At 14, she was accepted into the British Ballet Organisation Scholar Program, undertaking further training at McDonald College and Urban Dance Centre in Sydney.

After teaching in Queensland and performing with elite crews across south-east Queensland, Zoey returned to lead the studio in 2019. Under her direction, the school has continued to produce high-calibre soloists, troupes and full-time, industry-ready dancers.

Holding a Royal Academy of Dance Registered Teacher, Aerial Arts Certified Teacher and Certificate IV in Dance (Teaching), Zoey brings more than 24 years’ teaching experience and a strong focus on technical excellence, confidence-building and creating a safe, nurturing environment for students of all ages.

“Regional kids deserve the same opportunities as anyone in a capital city,” she said. “Watching our students walk into this beautiful new space and truly feel like they belong here has been the best part of all.”

Nova Performing Arts operates in Dubbo and Wellington from Mondays to Thursdays, and are now accepting enrolments for Term 3, 2026. Full details are available in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under Multiple Days.

As the curtain closed on the debut showcase, one thing was clear – the future of performing arts in Dubbo is brighter than ever.

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