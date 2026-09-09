Book Week 2026 has been a celebration of stories, reading and community at St John’s Primary School Dubbo, with students enjoying a packed week of activities inspired by this year’s theme, “Symphony of Stories”.

The official Children’s Book Week theme for 2026, announced by the Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA), celebrates the idea that every story has its own voice, rhythm and character.

Like musical instruments coming together to create a vibrant symphony, stories can connect, inspire and spark the imagination. The theme features artwork by award-winning Australian illustrator Briony Stewart.

At St John’s Primary School, Book Week began on Monday with a special DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) session, encouraging students to put everything aside and simply enjoy the magic of reading.

Tuesday brought a special opportunity for students to hear stories from members of the wider Dubbo community. Guest readers included Mayor Josh Black, Dugald Saunders, Cr Jen Cowley, Eliza Whiteley, Justin McCarney, Mark Barnes, Margo Green, Ricki Slack-Smith, Sharon Bonthuys, Matilda Whale and Jude Butcher.

Students enjoyed listening to a variety of stories before having the opportunity to ask their guest readers questions, creating an engaging connection between the school and the wider community.

The celebrations continued throughout the week with a colourful Book Parade, a book swap and a range of literacy-themed competitions, giving students and teachers plenty of opportunities to share their enthusiasm for books and reading.

Book Week organiser Lindy Whale said the school was proud to welcome members of the community into the school and share its love of reading.

“St John’s Primary School loves to be a part of our community and welcome community members into our school. We wanted to share a love of reading,” Ms Whale said.

With books, characters, creativity and community all coming together, St John’s Primary School students have certainly embraced the spirit of “Symphony of Stories” – celebrating the many voices that make reading such a wonderful adventure.