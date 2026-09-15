What a beauty!

Sensational effort again from the Dubbo MotorFest Committee and all the volunteers who powered the day in so many ways.

The weather was near perfect, compared to last year’s rather cold day, and thousands poured through the gates to take in the many hundreds of cars and bikes on display.

The wow factor was continuous, everywhere you looked, and nothing but praise for the day continues to dominate social media.

Here are two of the nearly 300 photos Dubbo Photo News took at MotorFest. We have have two albums of photos on our Facebook page if you'd like to enjoy more MotorFest action.