Inland Petroleum Golden Eagle & Derby Day at Dubbo Turf Club is always the highly anticipated “Day at the Races” event of the year. Thankfully, the weather on Saturday, October 31, not only behaved itself, it was also much cooler than last year.

Crowd numbers are always hard to estimate at this event. Some said that attendance this year was down on last year, while some cast their bet on bigger and better.

The marquees were packed and the fashions were fantastic, well done, ladies and gentlemen.

Dubbo Derby Day 2026 had winners, placegetters and the sure thing that wasn’t; and there was music, food and that highly suitable beverage or three. It's always a great day out, with people travelling from near and far, everyone going home with a story or two.

Well done to all involved.

There’s more Dubbo Derby Day 2026 photos on our Dubbo Photo News Facebook page.