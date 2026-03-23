The Colour Copy Shop Dubbo was brimming with artworks earlier this month for the second 2026 Fresh Arts Inc exhibition.

Some 22 artists presented a diverse collection of more than seventy pieces in the “Small Works and Miniatures” showcase, presented in partnership between Fresh Arts Inc and The Colour Copy Shop owners Toni and Aaron McMillan.

A successful grand opening, launched by Dubbo mayor Josh Black, was held for the exhibition on Thursday, March 5, which ran until March 7.

Twenty per cent of funds raised through sales at the exhibition will go to the Dubbo Melanoma March, held last weekend.

Exhibition coordinator Nicky Dakin said the organisation was proud to support the cause. “The Melanoma March is such a worthy cause, and Fresh Arts is proud to be supporting the March,” she said.

Melanoma March Fundraising organiser Tracy Davis delivered an emotional speech highlighting the importance of awareness of regular skin checks and sun protection. “Melanoma is often referred to as ‘Australia’s cancer’, with an Australian being diagnosed with melanoma every thirty minutes,” she said.

“We are grateful for Fresh Arts’ support with all funds being donated to the Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA).

“The Melanoma Institute’s mission is to ensure zero deaths from melanoma within this decade.”

MIA’s major annual community fundraising campaign, the Melanoma March brings together melanoma patients, their families, and local communities to raise awareness and funds for research to reach the goal of zero deaths from the disease.

It is estimated 1300 Australians will die from melanoma this year. Recent advances in treatment pioneered by MIA clinicians and researchers have tripled the life expectancy for advanced melanoma patients.

Three artists were recognised by Toni and Aaron McMillan for their artworks at the exhibition. Susan Yaghjian’s “Coolbaggie Tank” was awarded Best Artwork while Annette Ferguson’s “Four Seasons” and Leanne Watt’s “Chestnut Teal Duck” were both Highly Commended.

For over 20 years, Fresh Arts Inc has enabled artists to come together for inspiring events, exhibitions, professional learning and fun. The community group has allowed artists to unite in a professional space and share a love of creativity.

Annually Fresh Arts Inc organises exhibitions in a range of settings with the group’s third exhibition for 2026 in the planning stages.