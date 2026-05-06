May is traditionally the month when many organisations dig deep for the Cancer Council by hosting an event known as Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

The creative artisans at the Dubbo Arts and Crafts Society Inc did just this, hosting Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea at their premises (137 Cobra St) on May 2.

Not only could attendees partake of a delicious morning tea for the queenly sum of $5, they could also take a walk through the Dubbo Arts and Crafts Society facility and browse the many beautiful crafts and supplies on display that are also for sale.

Dubbo Photo News caught up with volunteers Yvonne McLeod and Jane Dowling at Centro Shopping Centre prior to the event, where they were selling tickets to the Society’s raffle which forms part of their fundraising efforts for the Cancer Council.

“This is our third year of raising funds for the Cancer Council. We've previously raised quite a substantial amount, so we're hoping to do the same this year,” Yvonne explained.

The $2-per-ticket raffle has excellent prizes created with love by the local art and craft creatives, including a silver bracelet, a patchwork quilt, a painting, and a basket of hand-made items reflecting the many areas practised by Society members.

“It's nice to be able to help a good cause, because you never know when [cancer’s] going to hit you or someone you know,” Jane said.