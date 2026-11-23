When the Central West Leadership Academy (CWLA) needed improved play equipment for its playground, the independent non-denominational school’s Parents and Citizens Association (P&C) looked within its school community for the resources to stage a unique fundraising event.

An Art Auction and Talent Show took place in the CWLA school hall on Friday, October 30, and raised about $3500, P&C member Caja O’Brien told Dubbo Photo News.

Described as a “school community building event”, the auction and talent show combined the artistic and creative talents of CWLA students and staff, supported by local artists, Caja explained.

“Each class from K-12 created a collaborative artwork to auction on the night, which included weaving, paintings, collages, crochet, paper craft and resin leaf wreaths,” she said.

“In addition to this, we had some talented staff donate artworks as well as local artists Jacinta Haycock, Barb Livingston and Sarah Scealy.

“Parents and grandparents also made donations, and Specsavers donated a pair of sunglasses painted by Atipalku Intjakli,” Caja added.

A variety of CWLA students performed in the talent show component of the event, which featured singing, guitars, piano and traditional cultural dances. Ceramics and costumes created by Creative Arts students at CWLA were also on display.

“The kids enjoyed snow cones and outdoor games, while the adults enjoyed sampling some Chai provided by the Central West Community Muslim Centre,” Caja concluded.

If you would like to support the school on its journey to raise funds for new play equipment, reach out to the CWLA P&C by email at secretary@pandc.theacademy.nsw.edu.au.