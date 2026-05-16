Late last month Dubbo Lions hosted a special event honouring the 125th anniversary of bush poet A.B. “Banjo” Paterson’s visit to Dubbo.

Modern day bush poet Gregory North, a three-time Australian champion bush poet, no less, took to the stage to talk about Banjo Paterson and recite several pieces of poetry as part of his “Life and Rhymes of Banjo Paterson” show that he has been performing in Winton, Queensland, for several years.

Open to the public, about 50 people attended the event at Club Dubbo, which took place on April 20, the actual anniversary date of Banjo Paterson’s visit.

The Dubbo visit was part of Gregory North’s tour of country NSW and Queensland commemorating the 125th anniversary of Banjo Paterson’s Boer War lecture tour. His tour began in January and wrapped up late last month near Bathurst. He has returned to Winton where he will perform shows through until September.

Lions’ spokesperson Lois Hands said those who attended the dubbo event thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“People loved it. Gregory was wonderful,” Lois said.

“He had quite an amazing life, Banjo Paterson. He was real go-getter and did a lot of things,” she concluded.

If you’d like to know more about Gregory North, visit his website.