The Seniors Regional Christmas Concert takes to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Convention Centre on Tuesday, November 24.

Dubbo is just one of six regional communities to enjoy a free Seniors’ concert this year, with other performances in Gunnedah, Narrabri, Cooma, Bega and Batemans Bay.

Featuring Glen Innes-born country music artist Darren Coggan and his indie songwriter daughter Olivia, this year’s 90-minute concert series will evoke a “Country Meets Christmas” vibe, organisers said.

The family duo will blend their country music flair with traditional Christmas favourites guaranteed to inspire audiences to sing along in delight.

Tickets are available from the NSW Government website. Group bookings up to 20 people are encouraged from aged care facilities, retirement villages, and seniors’ organisations.