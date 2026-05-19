Thousands of pre-loved books found their way into new homes and hearts thanks to the good folk at Dubbo West Rotary who hosted the 2026 Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair at the Dubbo Showgrounds last weekend.

The annual event attracts big crowds to the Centenary Pavilion where book-lovers could browse to their heart's content among the myriad books donated by the community to the cause.

The late Michael Egan would be very proud of what his fellow Rotarians continue to do in his name each and every year. The event helps Dubbo West Rotary support cancer research, patient support and, this year, the Royal Flying Doctor Service Dubbo Support Group.