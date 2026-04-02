Families of primary school-aged kids had the opportunity in late March to get reduced-price tickets for Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre’s (DRTCC) wildly-imaginative theatrical adventure entitled “YOU & ME and The Land of Lost Things”.

This year, DRTCC is enhancing its family‑friendly offerings with the introduction of a new child ticket price ($19) for all family performances, Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator, Tiffany Rowland said.

“We want as many children as possible to enjoy the excitement of live performance,” Ms Rowland enthused.

The DRTCC hosted the CDP Kids' production on March 26, bringing Andy Griffiths' hit kids book to the stage in what has been described as “a brilliantly bonkers production” for children aged 6–12 and their adults by Richard Tulloch.

CDP Kids is the team behind the “13, 26, 52, 78 and 91 Storey Treehouse” stage adaptations, with this new interpretation called a “high-energy theatrical experience packed with action, imagination, and extremely-questionable navigation!”, according to the media release.

“YOU & ME have lost something important. Well... actually, lots of things. A guinea pig. A lucky rabbit’s foot. Possibly the plot!

“Their only hope is a daring quest through the Land of Lost Things – a world filled with snapping turtles, flying socks, treasure hungry pirates and a very anxious bull,” it adds.