Buninyong Preschool recently celebrated 16 years of supporting local children and families, marking an important milestone before the much-loved community preschool closes its doors at the end of 2026.

Established in 2010 by Dubbo and District Preschool Kindergarten Incorporated, the not-for-profit, community-based service was created to address a clear need in the Buninyong area.

At the time, Dubbo and District Preschool Director Louise Simpson, working alongside Schools as Communities Coordinator Lorna Brennan, recognised that many children who would go on to attend Buninyong Public School were not accessing an early childhood setting before starting school.

With the support of the preschool committee, Buninyong Preschool was established, initially operating from the after-school care building on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The first educators, Katie Osborne and Nicole Laws, helped get the service off the ground, sharing learning resources with Dubbo and District Preschool. Aboriginal Education Officer Jodie Wright also played an important role in establishing strong links with the local community.

The preschool later purchased its building and leased the land from the Department of Education, allowing it to grow its facilities and playground and eventually operate throughout the week.

For 16 years, keeping fees as low as possible has remained a priority, helping reduce barriers to attendance and ensuring every child mattered. The strong relationship between Buninyong Preschool and Buninyong Public School also helped children make a smoother transition into formal schooling, with the school reporting that preschool attendees were better equipped when starting school.

The preschool has also formed strong relationships with support services such as Mission Australia, Marathon Health and Early Intervention.

In 2012, the preschool’s commitment to its community was recognised when it won the Advancing Practice Award at the HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards.

As the service prepares to close, Dubbo and District Preschool and Buninyong Preschool have thanked the many children, families, educators, committees and community members who have contributed to its journey.

Dubbo and District Preschool will continue supporting local children, with families wanting to return to preschool having been offered positions at the Hampden Street preschool for 2027. The celebration was also an opportunity for the Buninyong community to come together and reflect on the memories, friendships and lasting impact created over the past 16 years.