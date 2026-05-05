Dubbo Antique Automobile Club members took a drive out to Narromine on Sunday, April 19, and visited the home of local barbed wire artisan and fellow classic car enthusiast, Greg McIntyre.

Greg's beautiful front lawn on his property south of Narromine is filled with the efforts of his barbed wire artistic endeavours, which include a giant dragonfly, full-sized Light Horseman, livestock and this amazing Australian coat of arms around which the club members assembled for this photo.

Well worth the drive for the car club members.