Some of the region's unpaid carers were able to enjoy a fine lunch, meet others also caring for loved ones, learn about support provided by the Carer Gateway Program, and hear inspiring stories by others walking in their shoes at the latest Carers' Big Lunch held in Dubbo earlier this month.

Lazy River Estate's function room was packed for the free lunch on Wednesday, March 4, organised by Live Better and hosted by respected journalist Juanita Phillips, and attended by well over 100 people.

Special guests who joined Juanita on the stage in conversation included country music star Adam Harvey, a Dementia Australia Ambassador, and Dubbo local Bruce McDermaid, coordinator of Dubbo Dementia Alliance. Both spoke about their experiences caring for loved ones with dementia.

Inducted to the coveted “Roll Of Renown” at this year’s 2026 Australian Country Music Awards in Tamworth, the multi-award-winning Adam performed his heartwarming song "Remember Me", a tribute to his mother's journey with dementia.

While the speakers focused on their personal caring journeys involving loved ones with dementia, the event acknowledged that people in the community are caring for people with a range of physical and intellectual disabilities as well as psychological and other impairments, and across all age groups.

According to Kelly McLeay, General Manager of Carer and Family Services at LiveBetter, free events like the Carers Big Lunch offer unpaid carers a rare opportunity to step away from their caring role, connect with others on a similar journey, and share in a memorable, uplifting experience.

"Events such as these are crucial for carers who may find they neglect to take time out for themselves," Kelly said.

“The very nature of caring responsibilities can mean that carers become disconnected from their friends and communities, resulting in isolation and loneliness,” she added.

Services provided by Carer Gateway to support carers were outlined at the event by spokesperson Neil Southcombe.

“Above all, we hope that every carer walks away knowing that they too are cared for and that support is available through Carer Gateway,” Ms McLeay concluded.

Carers can find information and support from these organisations: