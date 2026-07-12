Volunteers assembled at Midwest Auto Dismantlers recently to take batteries out of car wrecks to raise money for the Hear our Heart Ear Bus.

The bus visits schools and early childcare centres in Dubbo and Districts to provide healthy ears education and hearing testing for children.

Rob McAnnally, owner of the auto Dismantlers, was more than happy to help out when he heard this valuable service may be closed by Christmas due to losing their Principal sponsor funding.

"I can't believe you don't get any government support to provide this valuable service for our country kids,” Rob said.

“Hearing is so important for kids to thrive, everyone knows that.

“As a community we need to all pull together to raise the funds to keep this service going. It's such a good thing you are doing for the kids," he added.

The heavens opened up just as the volunteers were heading out to pull batteries from cars, however, they soon warmed up with a sausage sizzle that Rob provided afterwards. Nothing like a barbecue to bring people together!

Close to $1000 was raised on the day through these efforts.

A big Thumbs Up to Rob's staff member Benny, who phoned around and got batteries from Scott's Parts Plus, Dubbo Motor Group, R and J Batteries, Bridgestone Tyres, Hannafords Tyres, Clancy Ford, Max Newton and Vickery Motor Sports.

If Dubbo Photo News readers would like to get behind this fundraiser, batteries can still be dropped off to Rob and Benny at Midwest Auto Dismantlers, 4L Boothenba Road, Dubbo.