Geurie is a small, tight-knit community that cares about its residents, local businesses and visitors.

The community has recently formed the Geurie Village & District Association to progress matters of interest locally and provide a strong local and independent voice to the different tiers of government. Dubbo Photo News attended the second meeting of the new association on Sunday, July 5.

Another local initiative aimed at creating and building connection between Geurie residents, particularly older generations, kicked off recently.

Dubbo Photo News stopped by as some local residents gathered at the Lemon Tree Café on Thursday, June 25, for conversation and connection over a casual cuppa.

Belinda Edmondson said the initiative, nick-named "The Wise Council of Geurie", came about to prevent social isolation among older people and also served as an excuse for an outing.

“In a nutshell, [it’s about] getting people out, building connections and friendships which all lead to supporting each other in our wonderful village,” she explained.

“The idea is to connect our older residents for a casual cuppa. We found some have become quite socially isolated.”

The group was small when we stopped by, but Belinda said some apologies had been received from those unable to attend on that occasion.

It is intended that the casual cuppa at the Lemon Tree Café will become a regular event, with the next one scheduled to take place on Friday, July 24, at 10am. If anyone needs a lift,they can contact Belinda on 0407 253 271 to arrange.

"We have access to a mini-bus if we get lots of requests," she said.

Details of future catch ups (likely to be Fridays) will be featured in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary, when known.