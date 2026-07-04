TAFE NSW Myall Street Campus recently hosted a vibrant NAIDOC celebration at the HUB, welcoming around 300 staff, students, community members, and school groups.

The event on Wednesday, June 17, brought people of all ages together to celebrate Aboriginal Culture through hands-on, educational, and Culturally-enriching activities, fostering a strong sense of connection and community.

A key highlight was a Cultural workshop led by Aunty Beth and Uncle John Lane, who shared the story of the Dhinawaan (Emu) and its Cultural significance to the Kamilaroi people.

Uncle John also showcased his intricately carved emu eggs, each telling stories of family, ancestors, and community, offering powerful insight into Cultural storytelling and preservation.

Participants also engaged in creative activities with Aunty Iris Reid, making family stick puppets labelled in Wiradjuri language, blending creativity with Cultural learning.

The celebration also featured a lively marketplace with stallholders sharing resources, cultural products and services, alongside refreshments that added to the welcoming atmosphere.

The success of the event reflected the dedication of staff, Elders, community organisations, and volunteers, highlighting the importance of Cultural celebration, community connection, and TAFE NSW Myall Street’s ongoing commitment to supporting Aboriginal knowledge, language, and traditions.