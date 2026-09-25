For almost 50 years, the Dubbo Field Naturalist and Conservation Society Inc. have been inspiring the community to discover, appreciate and protect the remarkable natural environment of the Dubbo region.

The organisation continued that tradition when it launched the third edition of its popular book, “Plants & Animals of the Dubbo Region”, at Dubbo Library on Sunday, August 30.

Locals from Dubbo and surrounding regions joined the current Dubbo Field Nats members, including president Jada Parsons, and special guest speaker and book co-author Tim Hosking for the launch.

The latest edition provides an opportunity to discover more about the diverse plants and animals that call the region home, while celebrating the knowledge and passion of the volunteers who have documented and shared the area’s natural history.

Copies of the book were available for purchase on the day, with visitors enjoying light refreshments and a book signing following the launch.

The launch was also a celebration of the Field Nats’ long-standing contribution to the Dubbo community. From the planting of Wattle Grove in 2002 to the publication of the third edition of Plants & Animals of the Dubbo Region, the organisation continues to connect locals with the unique natural world on their doorstep.

The book launch was a fitting celebration of the region’s biodiversity – and the people dedicated to ensuring it is appreciated for generations to come.