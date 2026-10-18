Bird fanciers, artists, creatives and the bird-curious are invited to a special art event in Wellington this week.

The Bird Nerds 2026 Art Competition and Exhibition is a celebration of birds, art, and the wonders of our local environment, taking place at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club. Opening night was on Friday, October 16, and the show runs until Friday, October 23, with free entry from 10–4pm daily.

The exhibit brings together artists of all ages and mediums including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics and sculpture, Wellington Arts Centre President Emily Falson revealed.

“It’s a first for Wellington Arts, which is very cool for us, and is a collaboration with Mid Macquarie Landcare and Little River Landcare,” she said.

“It's named after Amelia Batchelor from Murwillumbah, who has been a great bird artist for many years and is the original ‘bird nerd’,” she added.

With $3000 in prize money, the competition features categories for hanging art, photography, ceramics and other three-dimensional works, as well as opportunities for young artists.

“Kids can make little clay birds over Saturday and Sunday as a creative effort,” Emily explained.

“Amelia is also our guest speaker at the Friday evening opening, which we’re very pleased about.”

A well-known and much-loved local artist will be the adjudicator of the winning works, Emily told Dubbo Photo News.

“This year’s guest judge is acclaimed regional artist, Jack Randell, whose distinctive work – including his wonderful bird murals throughout the region – makes him a perfect fit for Bird Nerds.”

“At its heart, the event brings together art, conservation and community, encouraging people to look a little more closely at the extraordinary birdlife that surrounds us and to celebrate it creatively,” Emily said.

Bird Nerds also includes bird-inspired workshops and activities that will also run during the exhibition, giving locals the opportunity to get creative themselves.

Opening Night is a $20 ticketed event with food and beverages included, with the chance to view and purchase artworks. Book via 123TIX.

“Come along, discover some remarkable local creativity, and celebrate our feathered friends,” Emily concluded.