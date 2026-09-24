Club Dubbo has been quietly raising funds this month for the Nepal flood disaster through the work of its popular Riverview Bistro.

In a campaign that will wrap up next Monday, September 21, the club will donate 100 per cent of all sales of Nepalese-style chicken curry – a specialty dish prepared with love by the organisation's Nepali chefs and kitchen staff – to the Government of Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

It is just another way for the popular service club to show its ongoing support, said Club Dubbo CEO, Brett Lane.

“The community often feels powerless or unsure how they can help in times of emergency like a natural disaster – especially one on the other side of the world,” he said.

“Some of the staff want the community to share part of their ‘home culture’ while giving thanks to those who donate by buying a plate of Nepalese-style chicken curry for Nepal.”

“Club Dubbo is proud to have an extremely diverse workforce, employing over a hundred locals in fulltime and casual roles,” he added.

“Making up part of our diverse operations team, [we have] six staff with Nepali heritage, three of whom are our main chefs.”

Mr Lane admits it has been extremely hard on the Nepalese-born staff to see the devastation left by the disaster.

“While Dubbo is now home to team members Bishnu, Ayam, Upendra, Elin, Sudip, Binayak and Bikram, ‘home’ is where the heart is, and that heart is Nepal. Our team here is very aware the people in the disaster zone could really do with some help,” Mr Lane said.

The Riverview Bistro is open seven days a week, with the Nepalese-style chicken curry for Nepal available during lunch and dinner service. Workplaces, families and individuals considering a group fundraising lunch to support the cause are encouraged to visit. The full $22.00 sale price per plate will be donated to the official relief fund, Mr Lane said.

Mr Lane was joined by 12 members of the region’s Nepalese community on Friday, September 4, for a Nepalese-style chicken curry meal to launch the fundraiser. Those same community members subsequently attended the candlelight vigil for Nepal on Sunday, September 6 at Elston Park.

“Food is an international language and a common bond that brings people together," Mr Lane said.

"I encourage the community to join our Nepalese staff to remember those lost in this tragedy and help a nation heal through sharing in some of its culture while contributing to disaster relief.”