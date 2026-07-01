The weather was bleak, cold and included some rain, but it didn't deter the committed group of community leaders who participated in the inaugural Club Dubbo CEO & Community Sleepout 2026 on June 18.

The group camped out on the balcony at Club Dubbo, raising funds and awareness to strengthen local support for those experiencing homelessness across the region.

"Club Dubbo is truly humbled by the incredible support shown for our first Club Dubbo CEO and Community Sleepout," CEO Brett Lane said on social media.

"A big thank you to our leaders, sponsors, member and community supporters who hae come together to make a real difference. Your generosity, commitment and compassion continue to demonstrate the strength of our community.

"A big thank you to Michelle Hawke, CEO Connecting Community Services and mayor Josh Black, Dubbo Regional Council. This would not have been possible without them," he concluded.