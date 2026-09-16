International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on August 31 brought people around the world together to remember lives lost to overdose, support those affected, and take action to prevent further deaths.

This year’s theme, “25 Years On. Still Needed,” marked 25 years of IOAD and highlighted the ongoing need for greater awareness, compassion and action.

To mark IOAD, Lives Lived Well hosted a community awareness event in Dubbo, bringing together local organisations committed to supporting the wellbeing of the community.

Representatives from Lifeline, 13YARN, Marathon Health, headspace, Mission Australia, WACHS and BaptistCare gathered at the Church Street Rotunda, providing information, resources and pathways to support.

The event encouraged conversations around overdose prevention and harm reduction, while highlighting the importance of seeking help early and ensuring people feel safe to access support without fear of judgement.

Overdose can be prevented, and there are ways to reduce risk and keep people safe. Reducing stigma, encouraging open conversations about alcohol and other drug use, and increasing access to education, support and lifesaving interventions such as naloxone can all play an important role.

It was also an opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives to overdose and acknowledge the lasting impact overdose can have on families, friends and communities.

By speaking openly, learning from one another and treating people with care and respect, communities can help reduce stigma, increase awareness and prevent overdose-related harm, organisers said.

Every conversation can make a difference, and greater awareness, compassion and access to support can help save lives.

Sobering statistics

Recent data shows drug-induced deaths reached a record 2596 nationally in 2024 – equivalent to around seven lives lost every day.

Opioids remain the most common drug involved in overdose deaths, highlighting the importance of prevention, education, early intervention and timely access to treatment and support services.

Support services

In an emergency, call 000. Other organisations that may assist include: