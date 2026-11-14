A chance to be among the first locals to walk our new bridge across the Macquarie/Wambuul River was eagerly embraced and thoroughly enjoyed by the many who grabbed the opportunity on Saturday, October 24.

Transport for NSW staff spoke with the walkers, provided information packs, water stations and transport for those who found the walk a little challenging.

The Aunty Pearl Gibbs Bridge, named to honour a respected Aboriginal activist and community leader, will open to traffic in the near future.

For around 50 years, Aunty Pearl advocated for equality, justice and better conditions for Aboriginal people.